The writer Beatriz Sarlo had ignited the controversy at the beginning of February when, in a heated television debate, she revealed that she had been offered the possibility of inoculating the Sputnik V vaccine. “under the table” and that she rejected him. “I’d rather die drowning from Covid,” he said at the time and gave rise to suspicions. This Monday the intellectual spoke back on the subject but he lowered his tone: “It was a vague suggestion,” he said.

The confusing accusation had been exposed by Sarlo on February 3 in the program Two voicesby TN. While discussing corruption and before a Chicana of Camper Senator Mariano Recalde, who used it as an example to list hypothetical crimes, the essayist left the strong phrase floating in the air: “At the moment, I did not commit any. They even offered me the vaccine under the table and I said: ‘Never, I prefer to die of Covid drowning.’ So for the moment, none”.

From there -and in a context of offers to celebrity figures to act as visible faces of the vaccination campaign, the doubt planted by Sarlo took another dimension.

To the point that one of those who came out to answer was the Minister of Health of the City, Fernan Quirós, who ruled out that possibility in his district: “In the city of Buenos Aires vaccines are not given ‘under the table’. That is why we insist so much on accomplishing stage by stage, “he said.

More than ten days passed and the writer remained silent about her sayings. Until, again on the TN channel, in this case on the show Just one more lap they resumed the controversy. When asked if he will denounce the fact in Justice and affirmed that it will not.

“I am not going to appear in court. I don’t have the capacity to do it. Unless a prosecutor comes, I’m not going to do it “, maintained the essayist although she supported her sayings: “What i said was as is, but I’m not going to repeat it. “

Beatriz Sarlo, questioned by Osvaldo Bazán about his sayings about the delivery of vaccines. Photo screenshot from TN.

When questioned for her evasiveness, Sarlo pointed out that journalists are the ones “They should investigate who can offer the vaccine.” And there it seemed to want tone down the controversy: “Which They made me a vague suggestion and that’s all I’m going to say on the subject. They called me 270 times later. I’m going to stand on what I said “.

After one of the journalists encouraged her to report the events, Sarlo was upset: “I said many difficult things in my life, even during the dictatorship and I will not tolerate an ethical judgment on what I have to say “, concluded.

