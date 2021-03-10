Hours after declaring in Comodoro Py, Beatriz Sarlo referred to the offer she received to apply the coronavirus vaccine last January. “Anything that comes out of the legal protocols starts from under the table,” said the essayist.

“Anything that comes out of the legal protocols begins under the table. And then you can dress it up saying ‘look, all these were vaccinated, they believe in the vaccine,'” said Sarlo, on Radio con Vos.

And he highlighted the context in which he received the proposal: “I repeat, it corresponds to the period in which the vaccine was viewed with distrust “.

At the beginning of the interview, Sarlo explained the details of the offer with relative calm:. “It was a public campaign that I did not reach me with the forms of a public campaign, which must follow certain formulas. I did not receive an email like that. “

“If I’m going to participate in something, I need to know who else is going to participate. That’s what I said. I’m not used to subscribing to something that tells me ‘there are a lot of important people who subscribe’. I lived under several military dictatorships, I examine well what comes to me. Not in a rush as if it were a student center “, Sarlo continued.

Regarding the response to the message he received, he assured: “I had no problem saying that it is said that I agree to give myself the vaccine, but that I would get it when my turn came.”

Already with signs of angerHe acknowledged: “I said that the campaign seemed good to me and, in a subordinate sentence, I said that when it was my turn I would run to get vaccinated.”

Obfuscated by the insistence on the phrase she used when she aired the proposal (“Under the table”), Sarlo resorted to irony: “Let the Province of Buenos Aires prosecute me for having said ‘under the table’. I should have said ‘in an email without any information on how and when I was going to be vaccinated.’

Without leaving the irony, he stressed: “I strongly criticize myself, I should not have said ‘under the table'”.

Already with a full humorous tone, he affirmed at the end of the interview: “I had fantastic statements, such as ‘not with me, Barone’, which they later made T-shirts. You have to abide by the consequences of the words you say. wrong with the consequences of the words I say. “

By noon, Sarlo had kept the appointment in Comodoro Py, where he testified as a witness in the VIP Vaccination case. Before the Justice, he explained that he received an email from Carlos Díaz (director of Siglo XXI), in which the proposal was communicated to him.

The offer, always in accordance with Sarlo’s statement, came from Soledad Quereilhac, Kicillof’s wife and former student of the essayist in the Literature career at the University of Buenos Aires.

AFG