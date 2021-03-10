Beatriz Sarlo attended this Wednesday to testify as a witness in the framework of the VIP vaccination case, after having said that they offered to apply it “under the table.”

Before entering the courts of Comodoro Py, the writer avoided giving details about what she was going to declare in court. “Nor am I going to say what I said in court at the exit. It is not my function,” he told the press. And I add: “I’m only going to provide the information”.

When asked about the reasons why she did not accept the Sputnik dose, she replied: “Because I have ethics.” And he insisted that he was not going to give details “on the sidewalk” about how he was summoned to inoculate himself.

“I don’t know the cause. If in a cause that I do not know is my information relevant? I cannot know what can be tried, “he limited himself to answering the journalists.” I am going to give the judge the information they ask for, “he added.

On Monday, the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano extended the accusations to Alejandro Collia, undersecretary of Management of Services and Institutes of the Ministry of Health and to the private secretary of the former minister, Marcelo Guille.

The VIP vaccination scandal led to the resignation of Ginés Gónzález García as Minister of Health. Photo DPA.

In this context, he asked Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti to summon Sarlo as a witness, as a result of his statements that he had offered to get vaccinated “under the table.”

“Specifically, must indicate when, by what means Y who would have contacted her, and if he became aware of other similar cases, “he wrote in his request to the magistrate.

Upon entering the court, the writer limited herself to saying that all the information she had to contribute to the Justice would be done in the judge’s office and not before the press.

The prosecutor delimited “the procedural object of the investigation to irregular vaccinations carried out with doses of Sputnik V, assigned to the Posadas National Hospital “.

After the Clarín revelation and the VIP Vaccination scandal, the Government published a list of 70 names of officials, businessmen, journalists and family members who had agreed to be immunized. There, Taiano believes “that listed “persons who did not meet the epidemiological priority criteria“.

The vaccination of the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, the businessman Florencio Aldrey Iglesias and his relatives, Senator Jorge Taiana and the deputy Eduardo Valdés at the Health headquarters generated the scandal that led to the resignation of Ginés González García.

