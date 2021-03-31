Twenty days after the controversy between Beatriz Sarlo and Axel Kicillof, the essayist said that they exchanged document letters with the governor of the Province of Buenos Aires and ironically: “We exchanged love letters through the courts.”

.Sarlo’s revelation comes from the public meeting he had with Kicillof after he went to testify in the case investigating the VIP vaccination, summoned as a witness by the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano.

.It had all started when Sarlo said in February, interviewed by All News, who had offered to get vaccinated “under the table”.

Because of this testimony – and after remarking that she would only give details “before a prosecutor” – she was called to testify to the Justice in the framework of the Vip Vaccination scandal, which Clarín revealed and which expelled Ginés González García, former Minister of Health of the Nation.

In his testimonial in Comodoro Py, Sarlo mentioned Soledad Quereilhac, wife of the Buenos Aires governor, as someone who -via her editor- tried to offer her to participate in a supposed campaign to get vaccinated intellectuals and celebrities in advance in order to generate “greater confidence” in the population.

“Looks like a absolutely rogue attack to my family and my wife “, Kicillof responded hours after Sarlo’s statement and his exchange of emails with the editor in common with his wife emerged. Quereilhac then accused the essayist of “cackle”.

.Sarlo did not want to elaborate on the details of the new judicial crossing with the governor, of which it had not transcended either your intention to take any legal action after the verbal crossing. “They do not continue: We exchanged document letters and that’s it, it really wasn’t worth it,” the writer said.

The word “cack”, used by the governor’s wife, earned Sarlo a sharp reflection. “Being accused of clucking means that we failed everybody those that we teach in the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters is a very paleobarrial “he lunged.

And he continued with irony and without naming Querilhac: “That phrase my mom would say it or my aunts; today other images would be used, but hey, everyone speaks as they can or want. ”

.Sarlo denies that he has made any subsequent references to his former student, beyond the judicial system. “He who invoked the wife is him (by Kicillof), There is no such name written by me in any journalistic note, that makes it a search; the wife’s first name appeared in the emails that I sent to the justice system, “said Sarlo on Tuesday night in dialogue with A24.

Days after that controversy, in a column published in the Daily Profile, Sarlo had referred to his expression “under the table”: “The phrase, true and totally understandable in colloquial Spanish, It was the piece of meat that those who criticized me lacked not for that phrase but for having made public that those offers existed. “

For Sarlo, as he now expressed, the initiative of the vaccination campaign was a “clumsiness”, a “messy initiative”, but not a systematic plan of the provincial government or a “vip vaccination” with intellectuals.

“It was a set of clumsiness caused not even by people from the government of the Province, but by relatives. Because there were also no other cases. If there had been the idea of ​​installing a VIP vaccination center with intellectuals, there would have been another case and andor I don’t know any. They are those disorders that the current policy provokes “, said the intellectual

Finally, Beatriz Sarlo spoke about her vision of Kicillof: “My opinion did not change after or before (the controversy). He is someone who transferred the tough style that comes from the political left. It is a harsh style of discourse that may also need Argentine politics transferred to a policy made of discursive arrangements and disarray such as the current one. “

He closed: “It gave him good results perhaps because the Province needs shorter, tougher and simpler speeches. I never reflected on Kicillof and for now he has not given me an opportunity to reflect. “

After Sarlo’s statement in Comodoro Py, Kicillof had crossed it: “When I heard about this news and saw the headlines of the newspapers, and not only the headlines but the horrible campaign of hate that is already in the networks against my family, particularly against my wife; the title of the news is that my wife offered Beatriz Sarlo a vaccine under the table and it is a lie, it seems to me an absolutely rogue attack on my family and my wife “.

