How is the stage being set for the presidential succession? There are several points that I would like to comment on. yes, definitely the contest already has a serious aroma of a woman.

lilly tellez not going. He dropped out of the presidential race for many reasons, I think, above all in substance. The PAN senator has little like albiazul. shrill, visceral and can be considered as uncontrollable for opposition business leaders. To this you add that it is impromptu and his betrayal of Morena It is a clear precedent that consensus and compromises do not work for him. It would be intransigent, which is why it did not pass the filter of Salinas either Claudio X. Gonzalez.

whatWhy not Xochitl? Simple, the also senator of the PAN it navigates without a clear political compass. He made a formula with a senator who immediately declared himself independent, for example. He’ll do whatever he has to to stay in the system and as they say, stay “in the game”. If she has to serve as a candidate to achieve some “pluris” for her team, so be it. That is why they inflate it, they invest in its image. Who are behind herClaudio X. Gonzalez) know perfectly well that they would be the true power behind the power.

Beatrice Paredes the strongest contender. The senator tlaxcalteca is lifelong prisoner. It could be said that she is the PRI with the most identity with the base. Feminist by conviction, Rangel Walls ensures that it is necessary for Mexico to have a president capable of governing the country recovering the democratic transition. No improvisations. Know the needs of the Mexican people. Knows about topics such as national security, international politics and the place that Mexico occupies in the world; “we are the bridge between Latin America and the United States”.

He has been a leader and part of the National Peasant Confederation (CNC) actively; In Sinaloa, my state, they affectionately embrace the cenecista cadres.

It is one of the few that remain and were part from the group of Luis Donaldo Colosio, know what his project was. He assures that he is already working and reviewing the material they had, “many things are still valid,” she says.

In Beatrice Paredes I see to competitive womanknown Mexico in all aspects, regions and extremes. He doesn’t have a tail to step on, he has clean hands. She assures, “I am all terrain, it is the era of women”…

It is worth mentioning that the departure of Ruiz Massieu contrasts and further strengthens Beatrice Paredes. The Tlaxcalan woman stands as a flagship profile of the PRI and the strongest to compete from the Broad Front for Mexico.

#EsClaudia, in the end I think it will be her. the dr Sheinbaum scores in all polls and all the confrontations She remains firm in her project and is the corcholata that more followers adds. former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard it does not shadow him, at 13 points away in the measurements it is not seen where he can go back.

Claudia Sheinbaum he not only wins in the polls, but is ahead on the agenda. His speech against the characters of the Broad Front for Mexico has him monopolizing reflectors. The electorate knows that they do not want anything that smacks of Felipe Calderon, Alito Moreno either Claudio X. Gonzalez. The movement of these characters to assault power only highlights the figure of Dr. sheinbaum as leader of the 4T and the continuity of the transformation of the country.

Vanessa Felix

Twitter: @vanessafelixmx

