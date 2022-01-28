Mexico City.- Beatriz Gutierrez Mullerwife of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, expressed her support for the Mexican government protest against the auction which will take place this Friday at Millon’s house in Paris, France.

“We join the protest of the Government of Mexico against the next auction of 30 pieces, in Paris. We do not want our heritage, stolen illegally, to be sold,” said the writer in French.

The Government of Mexico, through the secretariats of Culture, Foreign Relations and its embassy on Facebook, condemned the Voyage Cards auction of the Société Millon house, which contemplates the sale of 34 pieces of Mesoamerican origin, of which 30 are part of the Mexican cultural heritage.

In this sense, the Ministry of Culture published a letter urging the Société Millon to suspend the auction to suspend the auction.

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller opposes auction in Paris, France

For his part, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that through litigation and diplomatic efforts before various nations, more than 5,000 pieces belonging to Mexico’s cultural heritage have been recovered.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations reiterated that the archaeological zones and the objects from pre-Hispanic cultures are part of the cultural heritage of Mexico, for which export and commercialization are illegal.

Meanwhile, the director for Europe of the SRE, Bernardo Aguilar, pointed out a possible fraud by the auction house.

“According to specialized opinions, some pieces of the collection to be auctioned by the Millon house are of ‘recent manufacture’, they are not original, for which Société Millon commits another crime by offering its possible clients false objects, passing them off as originals” Aguilar said

The Mexican ambassador to France, Blanca Elena Jiménez, pointed out that the Mexican strategy to avoid this type of auction is divided into the legal part and creating awareness in French society about the importance of respecting Mexican cultural wealth.