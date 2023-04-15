





The Spanish mountaineer Beatriz Flamini entered a cave on November 21, 2021 and came out on April 14, 2023. She lasted isolated from the world for 500 days, breaking a record by lasting almost a year and a half without communication 70 meters underground. Her team knew that she was fine because she informed them about her state of health, but she did not receive any kind of response. When she came out, she did not know about events such as the start of the war in Ukraine and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.