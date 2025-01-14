A topic that has given us a lot to talk about and has also made people laugh so much. Cristina Pardo like to Iñaki López in the live of ‘Better Late‘ (The Sixth). They were referring to the airline Ryanairwho wants to prevent drunk passengers from boarding their planes. How? As reported in the program, they are trying to limit alcohol consumption at airports. In fact, they have even referred to the specific figure, to that limit of alcoholic beverage intake: “two per person.”

Beatriz de Vicente has thrown her hands on her head when discussing the issue and has been emphatic and blunt when referring to the issue: «You cannot prevent any citizen from drinking alcohol, because it is legal. What you can do is decide what you do with that drunk citizen. From not letting him get on… Cristina Pardo and Iñaki López were surprised to hear her say: “How can you prevent me from flying with them?” She responded that the “captain could say that this person could put the flight at risk or that he or she is a danger to the safety of the rest of the passengers, among other things.”

Be that as it may, both they and Benjamin Pradowho was also among the panelists this Tuesday, laughed when pointing out how Ryanair is considering not drinking on the ground but then during the flight they continue to sell alcoholic beverages. «It’s just that in the end it costs them a lot. If it happens that they have to land in an emergency, divert a flight or things like that, delays are generated and they have to pay compensation, for example,” noted the program host. “Anyway, it’s crazy because when they are in the middle of the flight they continue to market and serve this type of drinks to passengers, so they can see this problem even if they boarded sober at the beginning,” they said at the table.

Benjamín Prado has drawn attention to the fact that there was talk of Ryanairan airline of dubious image and prestige. “We should keep in mind that this comes from a company that has considered having passengers stand on planes, during flights, and charging them to go to the bathroom on trips,” he concluded by stating. Finally, he added that it must be in the hands of the flight attendants to “not give more drinks to someone who they see is having too many drinks.”