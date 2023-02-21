A ski fan and in good shape at 85, Princess Beatrix of Orange, mother of King William of the Netherlands, is recovering at home from a broken wrist. The accident took place this Friday during a vacation in the town of Lech (Austria), the country preferred by the Dutch royal family for snow sports and where he had a fatal accident, practicing the same sport, his middle son, Friso, in 2012. The information service of the royal house has confirmed this Tuesday that it has already been operated on and is fine.

Considered a royal princess since the enthronement of the current sovereign in April 2013, Beatriz remained on the throne for three decades, since her coronation in 1980 in Amsterdam Cathedral. She was 75 years old when she abdicated, naturally and discreetly, in full celebrations of the 200th anniversary of her Paris monarchy. Eight months later, she broke a cheekbone in a fall. She also had to undergo surgery, but her injury was not serious.

In her first photos in the snow in Austria, Princess Beatrix was just one year old. As soon as she was able to put on her skis, she has not missed this winter appointment with her family. Her age has not dampened her enthusiasm, and spokesmen for the royal house have declined to explain how the wrist was broken. They do indicate that it has been necessary to leave for later a visit to the home for retired soldiers, an institution that is celebrating its 160th anniversary. It was scheduled for this Friday. Along with skiing, Beatriz de Orange enjoys horseback riding and Nordic walking, an outdoor endurance sport with ski-like poles.

The Dutch royal family is made up of the kings, Guillermo and Máxima, the crown princess, Amalia, 19, and Beatriz herself. This January, on her 85th birthday, eight new photos were posted of her, with the king, and with her heiress. She usually goes with them, staying a few more days with her daughter-in-law, Princess Mabel, widow of her second son, Prince Friso, and their two girls.

Princes Friso and Mabel of the Netherlands, with their daughters Luana and Zaria, in Lech, Austria, on February 19, 2011. Patrick van Katwijk (Cordon Press)

In February 2012, Friso was skiing off-piste at the same Austrian resort of Lech when he was engulfed by a midday snow avalanche. He was going off-piste along with three companions, who were unharmed, but he was under the snow for 20 minutes and his body temperature dropped to 32 degrees. He was located thanks to the fact that he was wearing a GPS system in his anorak, but was unable to recover. After spending almost a year and a half in a coma, he passed away in August 2013, at the age of 44.

Friso’s grave is in a cemetery very close to his mother’s current home, Drakensteyn Castle, in the center of the country. He has lived there since his abdication, and that residence has brought him home. It is the house she shared with her husband, the late Prince Claus, and their three children (Prince Constantine is the third and youngest) between 1963 and 1981. Once on the throne, she moved to the Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague , a large octagon-shaped building surrounded by a moat, which was renovated by the current kings in 2019 for more than 63 million euros.