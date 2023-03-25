Inter-American Court of Human Rights to vote soon a case which may have important consequences for the discussion on abortion on the continent.

The case originated in El Salvador, in 2013. Known as “Caso Beatriz”, the episode involves a young woman who was denied a request for authorization to abort her daughter diagnosed with anencephaly (the absence of the brain, the most important part of the brain). ). The original premise of the petition was that abortion was necessary to save the woman’s life. The abortion did not take place and the woman only died four years later, after a traffic accident. Even so, feminist NGOs have turned Beatriz into a symbol and are trying to use an extremely rare case to force the practice to be legalized on the continent.

Beatriz (a pseudonym adopted to maintain the woman’s anonymity) had lupus, an autoimmune disease that increases the risks of pregnancy. She had previously been pregnant and given birth to a premature baby with health problems. Because of her illness, the young woman suffered from aches and pains in her body. According to the family, the situation worsened with the pregnancy.

Adopted by feminist groups, Beatriz — who lived in poverty in a rural area of ​​El Salvador — asked the Supreme Court of Justice of El Salvador to perform an abortion, with the argument that continuing the pregnancy would pose risks to the young woman’s life. But after requesting a medical expert review of the case, the court denied the request.

Health professionals ended up performing a cesarean section when the pregnancy was at 26 weeks. The baby — who was named Leilani — lived for five hours.

Beatriz survived the birth, but died in 2017 after a traffic accident. Pro-abortion NGOs have used the tragedy to her advantage, claiming that the uninterrupted pregnancy weakened her health and indirectly contributed to her death. There is no evidence of this.

The Beatriz case is important because, if the court decides that denying abortion is a violation of women’s human rights, countries with pro-life laws can be punished by the court. This is the first time the court has heard such a case.

If it wasn’t life or death

The Beatriz case reached the court at the beginning of last year, referred by the IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights). The commission asserts that the government of El Salvador did not provide an adequate response to its recommendations in this case, and decided to take the case to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. The petition demands that El Salvador compensate Beatriz’s family and legalize abortion “at least” in cases similar to Beatriz’s. In addition, it calls for the country to adopt laws and public policies to “ensure that access to abortion is effective.”

The commission and the court are different levels, although both are under the umbrella of the OAS (Organization of American States). The first has the power to issue recommendations, but only the second can decide on sanctions.

This week, the court held public hearings that, together, reached ten hours in duration. Both sides of the debate presented their arguments.

Julissa Matilla Falcón, rapporteur on women’s rights at the IACHR, said that at the public hearing on Wednesday (22) the case is emblematic: “This case involves issues of inter-American public order. It will be the first in which the noble court can pronounce itself on the conventionality of the voluntary prohibition of the interruption of pregnancy, in particular in case of risks to the health, life and integrity of the woman, and when there is an unfeasibility of the fetus”, she said. Julissa admitted that, in Beatriz’s case, there was the “probability” (and not the certainty) of maternal death if the pregnancy was not terminated.

Heard by the court, Beatriz’s mother admitted that her daughter knew the risks of getting pregnant for the second time even though she had lupus. Showing off a handkerchief from a feminist group, the woman said her daughter made the decision not to be sterilized after her first pregnancy because she thought her first child, who was born with developmental problems, would not survive for long.

El Salvador’s law prohibits abortion in all cases, but a Ministry of Health protocol authorizes the practice in emergency cases in which the mother’s life is at risk and the baby is not viable.

After the mother, the court heard Guillermo Ortiz, the doctor who accompanied Beatriz and who criticized the legislation in El Salvador. For him, cases like hers are problematic because the country’s law does not give flexibility for health professionals to act according to what they believe to be the most likely scenario. In this case, he believed that Beatriz would die — an assumption that turned out to be wrong.

The court also heard from Rafael Barahona Castaneda, another doctor said to have acted in the case. He denied that the situation called for an abortion to save the mother’s life. “The systemic lupus erythematosus that Beatriz had was totally controlled with medication throughout the second pregnancy”, he said. Castaneda added that the young woman had no kidney failure or pre-eclampsia during pregnancy. “Beatriz’s life in the second pregnancy was never at risk,” he said.

The court also heard two external experts: one summoned by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, and the other by the government of El Salvador, which defends the legislation that prohibits abortion in the country. Isabel Cristina Caramillo Sierra, a professor at the American University in Washington, said that Beatriz’s rights were violated. Asked by the representative of the government of El Salvador if the unborn baby is a human being, she tried to dodge: “This is a question that is still open, and I don’t think it is relevant to the discussion.” After Salvadoran lawyer Juana Acosta insisted, Isabel said that the embryo is a human life, but not a person.

“Human life in gestation is human life in gestation. It is human, it is life, but from there to conclude that it is a person under the terms of the American Convention… I believe that same court (…) concluded that it is not the same protection, and that therefore the term ‘person’ is reserved for other circumstances,” she said. However, Article 1 of the Covenant of San José, Costa Rica, on which the Inter-American Court of Human Rights is based, directly states that “a person is every human being.”

Also heard by the court, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, in the US state of Indiana, stated that all human beings, without distinction, deserve equal protection of their fundamental rights. According to Paolo Carozza, “without this stable base, human rights would become illusory and arbitrary, belonging only to those human beings whose values ​​are already recognized and not to those whose value is ignored and rejected by those in power.”

The professor also refuted the thesis that the final word in cases of an ethical nature like Beatriz’s should be given by scientists. “It is not science that tells us that human life is valuable. Science has nothing to say about the value of a human life. Science cannot tell us that a child who survives only a few hours outside the womb is worthless or dignity,” he said.

Lawyer Juana Acosta, on behalf of the government of El Salvador, stated that the rights of women and children are equivalent, and that the request of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights intends to impose a vision that would destroy this balance. “Not only is the intention to eliminate one side of that balance, but also to give the international court a role that it does not have”, she criticized.

In the final stage of the hearing, representatives of both sides also answered questions from the judges.

The parties have until April 24, 2023 to submit their final written submissions. After that, the members of the court must cast their votes.

In recent years, abortionist organizations have been on the offensive for legalization in Latin America. They won in Argentina (2020), Mexico (2021) and Colombia (2022). In Chile, the majority of the population last year rejected the text of a new Constitution that would expand cases of legal abortion.