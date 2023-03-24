The judgment issued by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtIDH) in the case of Salvadoran Beatriz, a deceased young woman who in 2013 requested to terminate her pregnancy and was prevented, “could set standards for sexual health services”as indicated this Monday by the Center for Justice and International Law (Cejil).

“The sentence can establish standards on measures that States must adopt so that pregnant women have access to adequate sexual and reproductive health services to protect their rights to health and life,” said Gisela De Leon, legal director of Cejil, in a message on Twitter published by that body.

El Cejil, a human rights organization, will present itself as a litigating party in the hearing scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday in San José, Costa Rica.

On November 30, 2021, The Inter-American Court, based in Costa Rica, notified the judgment in which it declared the Salvadoran State internationally responsible for violations of personal liberty, judicial guarantees, equality before the law, the right to life, personal integrity, private life, and health, to the detriment of Manuela.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) presented Beatriz’s case to the Inter-American Court in January last year.

The young Salvadoran woman, who suffered from the chronic disease lupus and died in October 2017 as a result of complications in her state of health after suffering a motorcycle accident, appealed to the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) of the Central American country, which denied her the abortion.

What is the case of Beatriz?

Originally from the town of La Noria Tierra Blanca, about 100 km southeast of San Salvador, Beatriz was 20 years old when her second pregnancy was confirmed in February 2013, already diagnosed with lupus and after having had a risky first birth.

A month later, the doctors saw that the fetus suffered from a congenital malformation incompatible with life, with the probability that it would die if the pregnancy continued.

The authorities denied her an abortion despite the unviability of the fetus. Eighty-one days later the doctors finally performed a C-section. The baby died five hours later.

IACHR evaluates Beatriz vs. The Savior

Demonstrations in favor of abortion in El Salvador

A hundred activists gathered outside the Inter-American Court, in San José, to follow the hearing.

“Beatriz’s situation is actually paradigmatic because it represents that of thousands of women (…) whose right to make decisions about their lives is not respected,” she told the AFP Carla Ansolini, 36, a teacher who came from Brazil.

Large banners were displayed outside the Court while dozens of women watched the hearing on a giant screen. “We are confident that it will be a historic sentence,” Ansolini said.

On the other side of the street, about twenty anti-abortion activists demonstrated in silence with light blue flags. Some prayed quietly. In San Salvador, a hundred women filled the auditorium of the University of El Salvador to follow the hearing via the Internet. They mostly wore green shirts with the legend “Beatriz wanted to live and be happy.”