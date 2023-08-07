In an interview, the conductor explains why she prefers Taylor Swift to the Italian artist

In a recent interview with The printthe well-known conductor and pianist Beatrice Venice she unbuttoned up Elodies. He explained that he doesn’t like her attitude very much, and that he prefers Taylor Swift over her. Then, her confession about the MeToo movement and workplace harassment.

the lunge — In the long interview with the newspaper, the conductor was asked to express her opinion on some national and international artists. Venezi said he preferred Vasco Rossi in Ultimo and, among conductors, Silent to Piovani. Then, when the choice fell on Taylor Swift or Elodies, no doubt. Indeed, as if to remove the pebble from her shoe, the jab arrives: “Taylor Swift. It seems to me that Elodie, with her attitude, gives a inelegant representation of the woman’s body. Can I tell?” See also Genoa, Dragus and Fabrotta in the list of ds Ottolini

harassment at work — When asked about her opinion on MeToo, she confirmed that the problem exists: “The harassment is there,” he said. “I suffered the most marpioning. But I’ve always sent clear messages.” Finally, the story of an advance that was not exactly welcome. “At the last dinner invitation I received, I replied: nice idea, wait I call the rest of the cast”, he commented.