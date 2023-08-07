Beatrice Venezi lashes out against the singer Elodie

The conductor Beatrice Venezi accuses the singer Elodie of giving an inelegant representation of the woman’s body.

Interviewed by The print, Venezi declared: “Elodie? It seems to me that, with her attitude, she gives an inelegant representation of the woman’s body. Can I tell?”.

For this reason, the conductor said she prefers Taylor Swift. And on Mee Too, Beatrice Venezi says: “The harassment is there”.

“I suffered the most marpioning. But I have always sent clear messages. At the last dinner invitation I received, I replied: great idea, wait, let me call the rest of the cast” added the woman.

Finished several times in the crosshairs for her political sympathies, Beatrice Venezi declared: “Do you want to know if I am a fascist? You can go and re-read what I have said and written in my life, you will not find anything that is even vaguely close to abuse of power, homophobia or fascism”.

“God, country and family. It was also a DC slogan, remember? Yet, many pretend to be indignant. In any case they are values ​​in which I recognize myself. I pray for my education. I go to mass. I am practitioner. Christianity has also produced many troubles over the centuries, but today it is one of the most tolerant and welcoming religions” added the conductor.