Beatrice Valli will become a mother for the fourth time. The former competitor of Men and women she is expecting her fourth child, the result of her love affair with Marco Fantini. The announcement was made by herself through her Instagram profile. Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the past few weeks, the former suitor has been hiding the pregnancy claiming it was the fault of lactose. His sister too Ludovica Valli was unaware of everything and commenting on the possibility of an alleged pregnancy said:

To my knowledge, she is not pregnant. She says it’s lactose, so let’s get to what she says. In case you are pregnant, I am happy for you. In any case, do not worry, because if she is really pregnant with her we will perhaps find out practically together.

The announcement arrived directly on social networks through a photo which portrays the influencer together with his entire family. These were the words written in support of the caption:

Soon in SIX. This time it’s not lactose’s fault. We were just waiting for the right time to tell you, waiting for everything to go just as it was supposed to. We have always tried to maintain our privacy regarding pregnancy, because I believe this is such a unique moment that it deserves all the intimacy of your family. Well, everything went as it should go and we are delighted to officially announce it. We started this new path … not in the best way but it will surely have a happy ending, I’m sure … we have always believed in it!

Beatrice Valli: the relationship with Marco Fantini

Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini met in 2014 to Men and women, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. The couple left the program together and is now one of them families most famous of Italy. When she participated in the program, the influencer was already Alessandro’s mother. A few years ago, Azzurra and Bianca also joined and soon the parents will welcome another one son.