Over the past few hours, Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini had a bad time. The couple were forced to rush to the hospital after their daughter Azzurra ingested a coin. Let’s find out together what happened in detail and how the little girl is now.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini are one of couples most loved and popular in the world of the web. Recently, the couple experienced a moment of great terror. In detail, their daughter Azure she became the protagonist of a small inconvenience that forced her to go to the hospital together with his parents.

In fact, the little girl ingested one currency. To tell the sad episode on social media it was Beatrice Valli herself:

We are in the emergency room because Azzurra has swallowed a coin.

Anyway, luckily everything went smoothly. Therefore the doctors have performed some medical visits on the small and the swallowed coin reached theintestine:

Azzurra was with me in the bathroom and we were getting ready to go to lunch. She was playing with my purse where there were coins and cards. Her mouth was open as she threw this purse over her body and immediately she shoved the dime down her throat. Luckily it was a very small penny (one cent) and it didn’t get stuck but it went right down. But we were in the hospital until half an hour ago.

Currently, Azzurra is in excellent health conditions. The coin was so small that it didn’t stay in my throat. So he’s out of danger and in a few days he should throw the object out. In this way, Marco Fantini’s wife ended hers speech: