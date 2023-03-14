Beatrice Valli at the end of the fourth pregnancy: “It was the most complex”

The fourth pregnancy of Beatrice Valli is winding down. In a few days she and Marco Fantini will become mum and dad again. In recent months, on Instagram, the influencer has shared many photos of her with her baby bump, her 3 children and moments of intimacy with her husband.

Yet, despite the three parts already addressed, Beatrice Valli has not hidden the emotions, anxieties and fears she has experienced in these nine months. Indeed, she specified that she felt like her the first time, when she didn’t quite know what to do and how to behave.

“We wanted you so much that I still can’t believe that soon you’ll already be here with us. It was the most demanding pregnancy of all, made up of challenges, decisions, goals, suffering and many emotions,” wrote Valli. “I was often frightened by every sensation, almost as if it were the first time, as if it was a new, never felt sensation! And now we are here, having now reached the end of our wonderful journey ”, she concluded.

Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini met in 2014 in Men and Women. A love that exploded in front of the cameras and matured outside. The two have built a large family – they already have a boy and two girls – and will soon be six.