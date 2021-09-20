Buckingham Palace has recently announced the birth of the baby girl of Beatrice of York and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Royal Baby granddaughter of Andrea and Sarah Ferguson was born on Saturday 18 September at 11.42 pm in a London hospital.

There Princess Beatrice gave birth to her baby girl. The princess and her husband, a building contractor and count of Italian origins, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are pleased to announce the arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18 September, as stated in the official statement of the Royal Family.

Their baby daughter was born at 11:42 pm at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. It weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces, about 3 pounds. The name will be revealed in the next few days.

The baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

The story of Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice and the little one are fine. The couple can’t wait to introduce their daughter to their older brother Christopher Woolf said “Wolfie”. Mapelli Mozzi he had “Wolfie” from designer Dara Huang, with whom he was having an affair at the time.

Read also: Harry and Meghan replaced by Beatrice of York and Mapelli Mozzi?

Beatrice and Edoardo they met in 2018 in London. Their wedding was celebrated in secret in Windsor on July 17, 2020. That of the eldest daughter of Andrea and Sarah it was the first royal wedding behind closed doors in the last 235 years.

About 20 people attended the ceremony, including family and close friends (it was held in the first summer following the first lockdown).

“Wolfie” was the page boy, while Beatrice’s younger sister, Eugenie, was the maid of honor. The bride wore a dress that had been loaned to her personally by the Queen and Queen Mary’s tiara with which she was also married. Elizabeth II.

Both were symbols of the special bond between grandmother and granddaughter. The father of the bride, Prince Andrew, has been deleted from the official photos.

The queen’s third son, due to involvement in the Epstein case, had to relinquish any official post on behalf of the British Crown and, as is well known, was sued in America by Virginia Giuffre Roberts for sexual abuse of a minor, which was the woman at the time according to what she stated.