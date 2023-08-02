In the European plan to fight against cancer “the smoke of tobacco is regarded as the leading preventable cause of cancer” for this reason “we want to create aTobacco-free Europe. However, all the measures proposed by the European Commission belong to the area of ​​tax provisions and prohibitions. According to some important American studies on measures to combat addictions, including smoking, in the last 25 years taxes and bans have increased inequalities without intervening in the containment of consumption. Therefore, they do not help to quit. Result? Heavy smokers continue to fall ill and die by the thousands”. Said Fabio Beatrice, scientific director of the Mohre Observatory – Medical observatory on harm reduction, speaking today in the Social Affairs Commission, as part of the examination, in the proceedings of the European Union, of the Communication from the Commission to the European Parliament and the Council “European plan to fight against cancer”.

Quitting smoking "is the fundamental objective like the contrast between the younger ones – remarks the expert – but if you can't quit you need to indicate help policies, not acting leads to the chronicization of mortality. In Italy we are talking about 93,000 avoidable deaths every year".

“Prohibitions and taxes do not solve the problem of smoking nicotine addiction because smoking is an addiction and as such it needs to be treated – explains Beatrice – but unfortunately in Europe there is no common organization as regards the fight against smoking and the proposals that smokers must receive in order to quit”. In this complex scenario, continues the expert, “the theme of tobacco risk reduction fits in because it is known with absolute certainty that cancer linked to smoking is due to combustion products: the smoker becomes addicted to nicotine but falls ill and dies due to inhalation of combustion products. Now it is evident that one cannot do without a policy of help in the case of an addiction but the proposal of anti-smoking centers and cessation as the only way to be proposed to the smoker does not seem to give satisfactory results at the moment. In Italy, less than 10,000 smokers turn to anti-smoking centers of the 11.5 million smokers. Among the people who are helped in adherence to the guidelines, half manage to quit smoking, if all goes well. Substantially this measure is effective in a percentage lower than 0.1% of the population who smokes”.

“In the United Kingdom and in the USA – recalls Beatrice – some recent studies show that theuse of electronic cigarettes is associated with a cessation of more than 10-15% compared to all other methods. Furthermore, it has been seen that smokers who vape frequently are significantly more likely to quit smoking than those who do not use e-cigarettes. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that smokers who use e-cigarettes are much more likely to be able to quit than those who do not.

