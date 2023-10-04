The Big Brother contestant reveals the name of the boy she likes on the reality show, triggering Massimiliano’s anger: that’s who he is

Beatrice Luzzi he is without a doubt one of the most talked about contestants of the new edition of Big Brother. In fact, the latter, particularly criticized by its colleagues and tenants, recently revealed a very important detail.

It is the actress herself who unexpectedly reveals which man she likes most in the house. Statements that immediately left the roommates surprised but even more so the viewers and all the people on social media.

It all happened during the live broadcast on Monday evening 2 October when Beatrice herself admitted how she was won over by the charm of her “colleague”. At first she had decided not to reveal her identity, leaving an aura of mystery around her words.

However, a few hours after that moment, Luzzi revealed who the recipient of his unexpected attentions. That’s who we’re talking about.

Beatrice Luzzi without restraints at the GF: the name of the man she likes has been revealed

The guesses and the “toto names” about who the boy was who gained Beatrice’s interest started right away. The fun, however, didn’t last long when the actress herself revealed it was Giuseppe Garibaldi.

The latter, speaking with some of her roommates, opened up about the identity of the boy who immediately caught her interest. Beatrice herself states: “I find him a very generous boy, brave and with a nice, sporty physique. Then I actually have a weakness for Calabria.”

Massimiliano Varrese However, when faced with his statements, he proved to be particularly wary. The actor is so convinced that his colleague only wants to create dynamics to remain the center of attention in front of the cameras. At the end he concluded by stating: “That woman does nothing for nothing” said the actor, finding the approval of thousands of viewers.

At the same time, however, many social users find Beatrice a perfect competitor for the program and predisposed to thorny dynamics.