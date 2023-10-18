Big Brother, why did Beatrice Luzzi abandon Vivere? Here is the reason why she left viewers surprised

After many years of silence, inside the house of Big Brother a very interesting truth was discovered. We are talking about the reason that pushed the actress Beatrice Luzzito abandon the cast of “Live”.

The soap in question is the one that allowed the actress to become a well-known face on Italian television. To reveal what pushed Beatrice to move away, she revealed it Gabriel Lazarus.

During an interview she gave to Novella 2000. meanwhile Beatrice, a possible candidate for the final and perhaps to win the program, wanted to express her very harsh thoughts regarding Heidi’s situation.

Beatrice Luzzi, the reason why she left Vivere revealed: “The choice was hers”

Immediately afterwards leaving Heidi’s housethe actress Beatrice Luzzi decided to address her roommates in this way: “We have a huge responsibility. This message was passed: a girl who has done nothing, her angry, jealous, annoyed father comes and takes her away. This is a message that takes us back 50 years.”

But let’s go back to the main topic of this article, regarding Beatrice, Gabriele Lazzaro wanted to confess the whole truth: “I intervened against Adriana Volpe’s statements, which I found out of place. All aimed at questioning the veracity of Bea’s words about her farewell to “Live”. I was in the cast, I have knowledge of the facts and I know what I’m saying”.

He then concluded by saying: “I confirm that he chose on his own initiative to leave the soap, tired of the energy that a strong and questionable character like Eva left on her. A “bad” character but in costume (like Lucrezia in “Elisa di Rivombrosa”, ed.). It would certainly have been less compromising for Bea, because historically it was less tied to reality”.

This would put an end to the many rumors regarding the abandonment of Beatrice Luzzi within the fiction Vivere which had particularly caused discussion in recent weeks.