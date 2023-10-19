After uttering a “serious” sentence, Beatrice Luzzi ends up in the crosshairs of controversy at the GF

Over the last few hours, Beatrice Luzzi has ended up in the crosshairs of controversy due to what recently happened inside the most spied on house in Italy. In detail, Letizia Pretis would have asked for the disqualification of her roommate who is accused of having uttered a very serious sentence towards another competitor. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The dynamics inside the most spied on house in Italy they become more and more interesting. Another time, ending up in the center of the gossip It’s Beatrice Luzzi. The famous competitor would have uttered a sensational phrase considered very “serious” and for which she should be immediately disqualified from the game.

In detail, it all started with one discussion regarding the acquaintance between Beatrice Luzzi and Giuseppe Garibaldi. The actress would have calledeasy guy” to Giuseppe and, from the moment Fiordaliso asked her, she stated:

She told him that he gives himself to everyone, that he is an easy boy. Then she told him without a microphone. Imagine if it had been Giuseppe who told her, he would have been disqualified out of the House.

In light of such statementsLetizia Pretis couldn’t help but comment on theepisode in a negative way. Therefore, the competitor requested the disqualification of her roommate complaining that if a man had uttered such a sentence it would have been very serious.

Contrary to the theory supported by Letizia Pretis, the web it stopped the opposite. Therefore, numerous users and viewers believe that Beatrice has never uttered such words. Therefore, Letizia may have misinterpreted what the actress expressed. Alfonso Signorini will he talk about the issue in the next episodes? We just have to find out!