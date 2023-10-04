Romantic flirtation between Beatrice Luzzi and a well-known Hollywood actor? Here is the indiscretion that has sparked the web in the last few hours

The Big Brother it is not obtaining the share that Mediaset and Alfonso Signorini thought, enough to raise the possibility of an early closure. Among the few characters capable of making people talk about themselves we have without a shadow of a doubt Beatrice Luzzi.

The latter, always at the center of continuous controversies, criticisms and discussions, would seem to reveal unexpected details during the classic daytime and prime time slots. This time it would be Alfonso Signorini who brought up an indiscretion and a possible and surprising flirtation with her.

He is actually the host of his weekly magazine Chi Magazine, explained which Hollywood actor the famous actress had a brief love affair with. An indiscretion that surprised social media and viewers at home who would never have thought of seeing Beatrice next to him. That’s who we’re talking about!

Beatrice Luzzi before the GF: The flirtation with the famous and beloved Hollywood actor

Alfonso Signorini thus revealed the name of the well-known actor, the famous Gerard Butler, in the weekly magazine Chi. Furthermore, the same host then published a series of photos in which Gerard himself is in the sweet company of the current GF competitor, Beatrice Luzzi.

In the photos you can see the two well-known faces hugging and indulging in public outpourings. The same newspaper then specified: “The two then meet almost by chance, lock eyes, exchange a few words. He is magnetic, so is she. The kiss is the natural consequence”.

We are talking about 2004 during the Ischia Global Fest in which Beatrice and Gerard Butler met and then broke up at the end of the summer period. Subsequently the two remained in contact for a couple of months until finally moving away.

Years later the competitor found love by getting married while the Hollywood star found joy together with the actress Chiara Conti. We are certain that in the next live broadcasts it will be Alfonso himself who will delve deeper into these new indiscretions.