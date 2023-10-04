Faced with the conversation between Beatrice Luzzi and Fiordaliso, the direction of GF is forced to change framing

On Monday 2 October 2023, another episode of the new edition of the Big Brother. Inside the most spied on house in Italy, Beatrice Luzzi and Fiordaliso they became the protagonists of shocking statements about Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The dynamics and tensions continue to grow in the new edition of the Big Brother. This time, it was Beatrice Luzzi and Fiordaliso who ended up at the center of the gossip column, who spoke about serious facts about Alfonso Signorini. In light of this, the director was forced to censor the scene.

It all started when, at the end of the episode, the competitors began to comment on what happened during the live broadcast. Among the various speeches, the gieffini spoke about alleged liaisons that were created inside the most spied on house in Italy and it is precisely in this moment that Beatrice and Fiordaliso said something that captured theAttention of viewers These were the words of the actress:

Alfonso was desperate yesterday.

Beatrice Luzzi and Fiordaliso without brakes at the GF

Subsequently, Fiordaliso asked for the reason of his thoughts and the reply of the roommate didn’t take long to arrive:

Eh… because… he can’t find any fat for his teeth.

At this point, Fiordaliso expressed his opinion opinion regarding the choice of the authors to select the cast. In detail, he criticized the fact that, inside the house, most of the tenants are fiancés:

But what should we do? It’s their fault. They put all engaged women with a mentality….

In light of this, the direction of Alfonso Signorini’s format he had no choice. Therefore, the authors of the program were forced to change immediately framing. Despite this, the conversation between the two tenants did not go unnoticed by web users who could not help but discuss the topic.