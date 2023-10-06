Yesterday, Thursday 5 October, another episode of the new edition of the Big Brother in which Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to the conflicts born between Beatrice Luzzi and the other tenants of the house. In this block, Cesara Buonamici expressed her opinion on the matter and did not tell gieffina.

They continue to grow tensions to the Big Brother. Over the last few days, we have seen Beatrice Luzzi at the center of numerous controversies inside the most spied on house in Italy. In detail, the actress has become the protagonist of numerous clashes against almost all tenants.

Yesterday, Thursday 5 October, Alfonso Signorini started the episode with the story of conflicts broke out in the house recently and, at this very moment, Cesara Buonamici Beatrice Luzzi scolded:

You are there by choice, yet it always feels like you are a stranger to the game. Have you got it into your head to get on everyone’s nerves? Everything becomes a source of contrast. Are you like that?

There reply of the actress did not take long to arrive:

All these things that seem like edges created by me, are amplified because they are me. In reality, there is nothing serious

Despite his strong and proud characterthe competitor admitted to committing crimes too errors:

There’s certainly something mine, but it’s one thing if I’m in bad faith, instrumental and strategic, it’s another thing if I’m different, ironic, sharp, one should accept diversity.

Beatrice Luzzi against Massimiliano Varrese

Of all the tenants of the house, Beatrice clashed with the most Alex Schwazer And Massimiliano Varrese. Regarding the latter, she herself stated: