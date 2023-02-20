The risks of smoking and the reduction of smoking damage are among the topics at the center of the Winter School 2023 of Motore Sanità, at the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo (Cn). “Harm reduction means helping those who don’t want to stop smoking, guaranteeing the inhalation of nicotine but freeing it from the highly toxic products of combustion – declares Fabio Beatrice, Head Emeritus of Otolaryngology in Turin, founder of the Centro Antifumo SG. Bosco Hospital of Turin – therefore the new generation of digital smoke is welcome, which allows you to reduce the risks”.