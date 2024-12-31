

Updated at 7:03 p.m.





The double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet continues to mark the history of athletics. With her explosive race in the Cursa dels Nassos on the last day of 2024, the Kenyan has become the first woman to break below the fourteen-minute barrier in the 5,000 distance. With the clock stopped at 13:54 marked in Barcelona, ​​Chebet establishes a new world record, which he fell 19 seconds behind just a year ago.

The 24-year-old athlete ends a magnificent course, after having been crowned in the distances of 5,000 and 10,000 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in addition to establishing a world record in the distance of ten kilometers in Eugene in May and win his second Diamond League title in the 5,000 in September. She also won her second consecutive world championship in cross country, and became the first woman to break 29 minutes in the 10,000 meters. Now, also in the distance of 5,000.

The Cursa dels Nassos has already been chosen as the best 5 kilometer race in the world according to the ranking prepared by World Athletics and, in addition to the aforementioned Chebet record, it still holds the men’s world record, which in 2021 was achieved by the Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi with 12:49 .