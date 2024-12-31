Beatrice Chebetgold medalist in 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the Paris 2024 Games, has managed to lower the time by nineteen seconds 5km road world record that she herself held to leave it this Tuesday in 13:54 and proclaim herself the winner of the Nassos Race again.

The 24-year-old African athlete has also become the first woman in history capable of breaking below the fourteen-minute barrier at this distance.

The Kenyan athlete has authoritatively defended her victory in last year’s Cursa dels Nassos after completing the 5km in 13:54, reducing by 19 seconds the world record that she herself achieved in 2023 in the classic Barcelona version of the last day of the year (2:13 p.m.).

In the women’s category, the podium was completed by the Ethiopian Medina Eisa Kumandawho with a time of 14:23 has established a new world record in the under-20 category, and the Ugandan Belinda Chemutaiwith a mark of 14:36.





For its part, the Spanish Esther Guerrero has managed to beat the record of Catalonia of the distance, after finishing the test in eighth position with a mark of 15:32.