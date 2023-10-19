The Big Brother never stops feeding the pages of Italian gossip. In fact, a completely unexpected argument has ignited the most spied on house in Italy. No one expected a furious clash between Giuseppe Garibaldi And Beatrice Luzzi.

Apparently, the main reason for the argument between the Calabrian janitor and the well-known actress is Giuseppe’s strong jealousy due to Massimiliano Varrese. Certainly, a quarrel that seems absurd, both from the other competitors and from the viewers.

And when many believed it was staged, they were strongly proven wrong. Giuseppe Garibaldi sees the actor Massimiliano Varrese as a real sworn enemy for Beatrice Luzzi.

Beatrice and Giuseppe, the discussion starts at the GF: Garibaldi jealous of Massimiliano

But what caused this clash? It’s easily explained. Apparently everything started from a game in which Beatrice, as a punishment, forced Massimiliano to answer a specific question: “Who would you sleep withjust sleep, in the GF’s house?”.

To this question, Varrese promptly responded by mentioning her name, obviously the actress’s reply was not lacking: “I knew it”. This little scene, which should have been funny, did enrage Garibaldi.

Garibaldi immediately thundered against the actress, telling her: “Were you the one who went to ask him the question? Couldn’t you have done it to someone else? There are twenty other people“. Beatrice still found a way to answer him.

“He answers me like this and it’s my fault? Does he justify it and not me? But why are you doing this to me dramatized? After I asked him this question I found out the answer and told him that he was honest.”

Giuseppe then concluded: “You kissed him, you asked him about the bed… what the fuck.” subsequently, the discussion moved from the warehouse to the garden. But there are no scenes from that moment because the director wanted to censor the scene, so as to be able to show everything during the next episode.