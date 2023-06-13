Paul McCartney said that John Lennon’s voice will be extracted from an old demo recorded by the singer before his death

An unreleased Beatles song will be released later this year with the help of artificial intelligence, according to former member of the British band, Paul McCartney. The date and name of the new song were not revealed.

In interview to the program Today from the BBC this Tuesday (June 13, 2023), McCartney said he will use artificial intelligence to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo he and Lennon worked on together to complete the new song.

“We were able to take John’s voice and make it pure through this AI. Then we could mix the recording as we normally would.”explained McCartney.

The singer said that this will be the “final song by the Beatles”. According to the BBCeven not revealing the name of the new song, the chosen track must be “Now and Then” –demo recorded by Lennon shortly before his death in 1980.

In 1995, when The Beatles compiled music for the documentary series “The Beatles Anthology”the song was considered a possible comeback song for the band.

The quartet had already tried to record “Now and Then” previously, but never finished completing the track. The band broke up in April 1970, after internal wear and tear affected the members’ coexistence.