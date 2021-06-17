The next work of Peter Jackson, lasting about 6 hours, will arrive later this year and will be published on a streaming platform. It is about The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary film which, as has just been announced, is preparing to become a TV series about Disney +.

The film eIt was initially scheduled for a theatrical release in August, but a more practical release was opted for, also due to the aftermath of the pandemic. It has therefore been confirmed that the film will be split into three episodes, which will be published on 25, 26 and 27 November, on the occasion of the American holiday of Thanksgiving.

Disney has not yet provided information on how the film will reach audiences in countries where Disney + is not available. It is known, however, that Jackson had a lot of material to work on. About 3 years ago, in fact, the remaining members of the Beatles gave him access to a real musical treasure: over 60 hours of unreleased recordings and videos, many who see the group working on the album Let It Be, rehearsals, performances and the legendary 1969 rooftop concert.

Peter Jackson combined the material with “over 150 hours of unreleased and restored audio“, Made available by Disney itself for Get Back. Given the enormous amount of material, the work will be combined with a physical book which will be released in October, full of original photos and interviews. The director said:

I am really grateful to the Beatles, to the Apple Corps. and Disney for letting me present this story exactly the way it deserved.

Jackson also commented on the footage of the documentary, initially shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, defining it “raw, honest and human “, much more than just nostalgic.

The documentary The Beatles: Get Back will come out with the first episode of Thursday, breaking Disney’s decision to release new TV series episodes on Wednesdays rather than Fridays, as is happening, for example, with the new Marvel Studios series Loki. After all, if anyone can break a new, sacrosanct Disney + rule, it has to be the Beatles.