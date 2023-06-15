Diego Sousai

Paul McCartney has announced that an unreleased Beatles song, recorded with the aid of Artificial Intelligence (AI), will be released later this year, after 53 years of the band’s breakup.

The technology was used to “extract” John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, allowing McCartney to complete the song. “We’ve just finished it and it’s coming out this year,” revealed the singer during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” show.

Although the name of the song has not been revealed, it is speculated that it may be Lennon’s 1978 composition entitled “Now And Then”. The quartet had already tried to record the track, but rehearsals were abandoned. Paul also revealed that George Harrison subsequently refused to work on the song, arguing that the sound quality of Lennon’s vocals was “poor”.

The recording was sent to Paul by Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow. The track was part of a cassette entitled “For Paul”, which contained several songs. The recordings were made shortly before Lennon’s death, in 1980, in his apartment, where he played the piano.

Paul, who has since stated that he has overcome the misconception that he broke up The Beatles, has expressed a desire to finish the song on several occasions. “That one is still out there,” he said in a BBC Four documentary about Jeff Lynne in 2012. “I’m going to get in touch with Jeff and do that. End one of these days.”

With Peter Jackson’s documentary “Get Back”, where the editor was able to separate the Beatles’ voices from background noise using computers, technology may finally be able to fulfill McCartney’s wish.

“He [Jackson] was able to extract John’s voice from a short snippet of the cassette tape. We had John’s voice and a piano, and he was able to separate them using AI. They say to the machine, ‘That’s the voice. That’s a guitar. Eliminate the guitar,’” McCartney detailed.

“So when we decided to make what will be the last Beatles album, it was a demo that John had, [e] we were able to take John’s voice and make it pure, through this AI.”On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. Paul has already declared that he still has dreams with the former partner of the Beatles, John Lennon, even after almost forty years of the death of the former lead singer of the band.























