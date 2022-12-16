Beatings in Sollicciano prison: no torture on prisoners

There was no torture in the Sollicciano prison, in the province of Florence, on April 27, 2019. The crime charge was reduced to aggravated injuries for the officers on duty that day. All accused of the beating of two prisoners.

The decision came three years later. The judge at the preliminary hearing, Silvia Romeo, reclassified the offense and sentenced the prison inspector and eight other officers to sentences of up to 3 years and 6 months. Few episodes of forgery and slander. An agent was acquitted, who had asked for the abbreviated sentence, and two doctors on duty in the prison were acquitted, accused of having told another version of two prisoners being attacked.

The investigation started on January 8, 2020, when the inspector, agent Ponzo and chief assistance coordinator Luciano Sarno were arrested. Interdictive measures were taken for another six. The beatings that ended up at the center of the investigation are three, according to the reconstruction of the investigators.

The prosecutor had asked for eight years for the inspector, considering her the instigator of the beatings. And she sentences between 1 and 7 years for the other defendants. According to the prosecution, the prison inspector’s office was used as a place of violence to punish prisoners with beatings and humiliations.

The reconstruction of the prosecution

The prosecutor had obtained 9 precautionary measures for the suspects. According to the reconstruction of the investigators, on 27 April 2019, a prisoner of Moroccan origin was allegedly beaten in the inspector’s office by 7 agents.

According to the prosecutor, it would have been a “punishment”, inflicted on a man “helpless and unable to defend himself”. And the reason would have been to have asked to call relatives in France and then to have reacted with an insult to the intimidation of the agents.

He would first be hit with punches, slaps and kicks, until he was unable to breathe. Then two of them would climb onto his back and handcuff him, finally taking him to an isolation room.

Here the detainee was allegedly forced to take off his clothes and remain naked in front of the agents for about three minutes before being taken to the infirmary. He ended up in the hospital for the fracture of two ribs and he told his version of the events.

Also according to the reconstructions of the prosecutor, to cover up the beating that took place in front of her in her office, the inspector would have drawn up a report in which she declared that her colleagues had been forced to intervene because the Moroccan had tried to sexually assault her.

In another circumstance, not connected to this episode, speaking of another detainee, a foreigner, the agents would have defined him as “a camel”, who must be “treated like a camel”. Furthermore, again from the records, in December 2018 another detainee, this time Italian, was allegedly immobilized by 8 agents in the supervisor’s office and beaten until his eardrum was perforated.