PUkrainian war prisoners released by their Russian captors have continued to report various forms of torture during their detention, including brutal beatings, electric shocks, dog attacks and prolonged periods of fasting, UN human rights chief Volker Türk denounced on Tuesday.

According to the criteria of

In his oral report to the UN Human Rights Council, covering the period since his last appearance in March, the High Commissioner said that the data extracted from 600 interviews with these prisoners of war indicate that torture in detention centres on Russian territory is widespread.

“I demand that the Russian Federation immediately stop these practices, improve conditions of detention, establish medical commissions, and provide my office with full access to independent investigators in all places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians are being held,” Turk said.

The Austrian High Commissioner also denounced mistreatment of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, immediately after their arrest or during transfers, which also included beatings and electroshocks, although these practices were not reported to official detention centers.

“Ukrainian authorities must investigate these allegations and ensure that the treatment of prisoners of war, at any stage of detention, complies with international standards,” Türk said.

Ukrainian soldiers Photo:AFP Share

Deportations, collaborators, nationalizations

The High Commissioner also called on Russia to end the Forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian territory, and to provide information on the number and identity of these deportees.

In Ukrainian government-controlled territory, Turk lamented that people continue to be sentenced on charges of “collaboration” with the Russian invaders for having carried out mere work during the invasion, such as resuming gas supplies and other basic services.

I remind you that forcing residents of an occupied territory to obtain citizenship of the occupying power is a violation of international humanitarian law.

Across the front line, in the territory still occupied by Russia in eastern and southern Ukraine, the office headed by Türk has documented an increase in pressure from the authorities for the residents to acquire Russian passports, under the threat that otherwise they would not have access to services such as healthcare or education.

“I remind you that forcing residents of an occupied territory to obtain citizenship of the occupying power is a violation of international humanitarian law,” Türk warned.

Attacks on civilians

He also noted that attacks on civilians continue in Ukraine, with At least 436 people killed and 1,760 injured between March and May, including children, journalists, health workers and emergency service workers.

“Relentless daily attacks continue to aggravate the human rights situation of civilians, causing physical harm, destroying homes and infrastructure, and dividing families,” the High Commissioner warned.

In recent months, he added, the Russian ground and air offensive has focused on the Kharkov region, the country’s second largest city and located close to the front, where Since May 10, some 12,000 people have been evacuated and thousands more have fled their homes for fear of violence.

“Russia’s coordinated and large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with eight major waves since March, have been the most widespread since the winter of 2022-2023,” Türk said, calling for an immediate end to these attacks, which cause hours of daily power outages in many parts of the country.

A local resident searches for intact items in his apartment in an apartment building destroyed by a rocket attack the previous day, in kyiv, July 9, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Photo:AFP Share

Shadow report by the UN Secretary-General

The Human Rights Council debate also featured a report by the UN Secretary-General on the situation in the occupied areas of Ukraine, including Crimea, which also denounced major violations of fundamental freedoms and international humanitarian law.

These abuses include both arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture, and violations of freedoms of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association

Groups perceived to be opposed to the occupation are particularly targeted, including journalists, bloggers, pro-Ukrainian activists and members of the Tatar minority, according to the second report, which describes a climate of “almost total impunity.”