Russian lieutenant colonel recorded a video message and accused Wagner PMC fighters of torture

Russian lieutenant colonel, commander of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade Roman Vinivitin recorded a video message in which accused employees of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” in illegal detention and torture.

From the video message of Lieutenant Colonel Vinivitin shouldthat the conflict with PMC “Wagner” began at the moment when he toured his units and advanced orders.

I went around my units and advanced orders, the way was blocked by PMC employees. There was no reason for this. As a combat officer, I was not going to endure this. As a result, the Wagner employees were disarmed and sent in a certain direction: they were sent to *** Roman Vinivitinlieutenant colonel

After that, according to the officer, PMC officers took him prisoner and kept him in the basement, where “they mocked him in the way that any embittered Russian soldier would not mock at a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

“I was beaten, not allowed to sleep, three times a night they simply dragged me out of the basement and tried to shoot me. The video of my interrogation is the result of pressure,” he said.

The lieutenant colonel stated that his subordinates did not mine the ways of withdrawal of Wagner units from Artemovsk.

“These are not Wagner’s rear areas, this is the area of ​​responsibility of the 72nd brigade. This statement is a product of the inflamed consciousness of the Wagner PR service and an attempt to attack the leadership of the Moscow Region, ”Vinivitin said.

Vinivitin accused PMC Wagner of stealing tanks and threatening soldiers of the Russian army

The officer claims that the military personnel of his brigade have had tense relations with representatives of PMCs from the first days after its transfer to the Artyomovsk direction. According to the officer, Wagner fighters stole two T-80 tanks, four guns, as well as a KamAZ vehicle and an infantry fighting vehicle.

There was a case related to the threat of physical violence against the fighters of the electronic warfare company, who were promised to be surrounded and "zeroed out" only because they did not work the way Wagner wanted. The foreman of one of our battalions was kidnapped, he was tormented, tortured, splashed with acid in his eyes, doused with gasoline. The chief of staff was kidnapped, beaten and thrown tied up in a combat area Roman Vinivitinlieutenant colonel

The lieutenant colonel added that there were also cases when soldiers were kidnapped and tried to exchange them for ammunition.

In addition, he claims that in April-May, the Russian military in his area of ​​​​responsibility discussed the situation when a soldier from a neighboring formation was allegedly “lowered”, and he committed suicide out of hopelessness.

The detention of a Russian officer became known earlier from the press service of the PMC

Press service of the founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin June 4 published video with a lieutenant colonel, in which the officer admitted that he had disarmed the Wagner rapid response group, and then gave the order to fire on the military Ural with fighters from a private military company.

In that video, the lieutenant colonel, whose face can be seen with injuries, stated that he gave his order “out of personal animosity.” When asked how to characterize his actions, after a long pause, he replied: “Guilty.”

Also, the press service of Evgeny Prigozhin disseminated a report according to which servicemen of the Russian Ministry of Defense mined the escape routes of PMC fighters from Artemovsk (Bakhmut). When the PMC fighters arrived for demining, they were allegedly fired upon from the positions of the Russian Armed Forces. Among the detained Russian military was the commander of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade, the document stated.