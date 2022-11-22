Beatings and torture of prisoners in Ivrea prison, 45 suspects: “The crimes continued, we had to intervene”

They beat the detainees and locked them in cells where they could not even have contact with their lawyers. These are some of the abuses of which several prison police officers are suspected, investigated by the Ivrea prosecutor’s office in a new investigation into the beatings and torture in the Piedmontese city’s prison. In addition to the agents, doctors, officials and pro-tempore directors are also under investigation, for a total of 45 people. Last night, the staff of the penitentiary police, the carabinieri and the financial police carried out 36 searches inside the prison and in the homes of the suspects.

“The crimes were still in progress, a situation which made the intervention of the investigators inevitable”, sources from the Ivrea prosecutor’s office told ANSA, who have already gathered numerous elements according to confirmation of complaints presented over the years.

The hypothesized crimes range from torture with physical and mental violence against numerous detainees to forgery in public deeds. The investigations concern various episodes of the last two years, until last summer, after those already conducted by the general prosecutor on events dating back to 2015. The new investigations also confirmed the existence of a “smooth cell” and an “aquarium” cell , within which the inmates were beaten and locked up in solitary confinement without being able to even have contact with the lawyers.