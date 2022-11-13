Davide Ferrerio, the two would have called a thug to give a lesson to the man who tried with the girl, but by mistake they identified the wrong person

New chilling and brutal details emerge in the investigation that yesterday led to the arrest of mother and daughterfor the brutal beating of Davide Ferreriothe 20-year-old Bolognese from Crotone assaulted on 11 August. The two, mother and daughter, allegedly had the young man reduced to death by a thug, the 17-year-old boy, Nicolò Passalacqua, for a futile mistake: they exchanged the boy with a man who tried with the underage girl.

“I saw the scene and it fell like a salami … But what a nice punch”: these are the chilling, contemptuous and brutal words that the girl, Passalacqua’s girlfriend, wrote in a message, sent on the evening of the attack, to the boy. Strong words that according to the investigating judge confirm “his adherence to violent conductbut not to have commissioned the most serious connected effect. “Shortly after, in fact, intercepted in the prosecutor’s office, the girl bursts out at her mother:” I told you not to let him come “, referring to Passalacqua, already in prison. for investigators confirms that the mother is the “instigator” of the attack, able to “charm third parties and bend them to his will”. “It is as if he had brainwashed me,” Passalacqua told relatives intercepted in prison. “Never hear from the mother – his uncle replies – she had her husband arrested”.

