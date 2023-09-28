In their comment on this matter for Sky News Arabia, two psychiatry consultants warn of the psychological and physical effects on a student if he is beaten, denying that there is a relationship between this method and the prestige of teachers.

The debate on this matter arose again, with a request submitted by the representative in the Egyptian House of Representatives, Amal Abdel Hamid, a few days ago, to consider the mechanisms for restoring teacher prestige within schools, including the restoration of caning, which was abolished in Egypt years ago, in order to treat what she described as moral lapse. .

Psychological effects

Consultant psychiatrist, Jamal Farwaiz, says that “spanking is not what will improve the level of education, but taking into account the psychological needs of the student at every stage.”

He gives an example that the early stage, such as kindergarten and primary school, requires the teacher to deal emotionally with the students; So that it causes them to have a real desire to learn with love, but if it relies on beating and violence, “the student will hate studying, and his level of achievement will decrease.”

The mental health and family relations consultant, Ahmed Allam, confirms the same thing, saying that hitting in schools is “unacceptable” and leads to disastrous results.

This includes the child turning into “a psychologically shaken person, who may suffer from bedwetting, and later turn into an introverted person.”

The matter becomes worse if the beating is in front of his colleagues and friends. About this, Allam says: “He will lose confidence in himself, and this will be reflected in his dealings with them. He will lose the ability to innovate and be creative, and he will turn into an aggressive child who harms others.”

Alternative punishment

Students can be motivated to achieve academically in other ways, advises Allam, who explains, “If we want to punish students who make mistakes, this could be, for example, by reducing their grades related to the behavior, summoning the guardian to inform him of their mistakes, and rehabilitating them at home.”

On the other hand, Froese emphasizes conducting psychological tests for teachers before appointing them to avoid “negative, dependent and psychopathic” personalities, which may lead students to “hate studying.”

Justifications for requesting the return of the stick

Representative Amal Abdel Hamid attributed her request to restore the authority to hit teachers, according to Egyptian newspapers, to the fact that the last decade witnessed a “breakdown” in student behavior after dispensing with known methods in education, including hitting negligent students, saying: “We have tried the educational methods that came to us from the West; The result was generations with moral turmoil.”

She added that after many countries completely abolished caning, they reconsidered their decision, citing a recent opinion poll in Britain, which showed that 78 percent of parents support caning of unruly students in schools.

Regarding the experience of her generation, she said: “I am of the generation that realized the era of the stick in schools, and yet we still carry respect, appreciation, and prayers for everyone who taught us,” and that doctors, engineers, pilots, scientists, and innovators graduated “from under that hand that continued to raise the stick whenever a shortcoming occurred.” Or misbehavior in the classroom or schoolyard.”