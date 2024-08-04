Crimean police detain suspects in beating of boxing champion Dvali

Following the brutal beating of Russian and European boxing champion Dmitry Dvali in Crimea, a criminal case has been opened. This was reported by the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (GSU SK) for the republic.

The police detained two suspects, born in 1998 and 2003.

Athlete stands up for teenager who was being beaten by crowd

The fight took place in Feodosia on July 28 at about 6:30 Moscow time. 24-year-old Dvali, his brother and assistant cutman saw a crowd of men beating up a teenager on the embankment. The athletes stood up for the victim. The crowd of enraged men turned on them. In total, at least eight people took part in the brawl.

As a result, Dvali’s orbital bone was broken and his eye was knocked out. Doctors are doing everything to save the athlete’s visual organ.

Head of Crimea and IBA President to Help Boxer

The head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov and the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev promised to help boxer Dmitry Dvali.

The athlete will be provided with assistance in treatment and employment after he completes his recovery. In addition, the heads of Crimea and the IBA promised to bring the attackers to justice.

Former absolute world boxing champion Kostya Tszyu also spoke out in support of Dvali.

It is clear that the guilty parties must be punished. But this will not make things any easier for the boy. The fact that he lost an eye is the end of his career. That is the fear Kostya Tszyu former absolute world boxing champion

He also expressed a desire to meet Dvali in person.