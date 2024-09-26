The Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Uzbekistan called on the Russian Foreign Ministry not to interfere in the country’s affairs

In Uzbekistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry responded after the diplomatic department responded to the beating of a student in a Tashkent school because of the Russian language.

Vice-Speaker of the Parliament of the Central Asian country Alisher Kadirov indicated that the child’s right was violated in a school in Uzbekistan, his parents are citizens of Uzbekistan, and, accordingly, “measures will be taken on the basis of laws adopted on behalf of the people of Uzbekistan.”

It would be right if they were completely occupied with their own internal affairs, and not worry about our internal affairs Alisher KadirovVice Speaker of the Parliament of Uzbekistan

He also named the reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry was an attempt to “make noise out of nowhere.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry asked Uzbekistan for clarification on the topic of the conflict

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that Russia asked Uzbekistan for an explanation after a conflict between a teacher and a student in one of the schools in Tashkent.

“In the friendly relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two states, there is and cannot be any place for any hostility, especially on linguistic grounds,” Zakharova commented on what happened.

The diplomat added that Uzbekistan was asked to evaluate the material and, if justified, take action against the perpetrator of the abuse of the minor.

In turn, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, said that she was in touch with her colleague from Uzbekistan, Suraye Rakhmonova. “My colleague sent a request to the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Preschool and School Education. The Chilanzar district police department is conducting a pre-investigation check,” she wrote.

A teacher beat a student because of a request to teach a Russian language class in Russian

On September 25, it became known that in Tashkent a teacher beat a sixth-grade student because of a request to teach a Russian language class in Russian. The moment of the beating was caught on CCTV cameras.

Rakhmonova took personal control of the situation. She explained that the teacher was on probation and was not officially employed by the school. According to her, the sixth grade student did not suffer serious injuries and his health is not in danger. Rakhmonova met with the mother of the injured child, who told her about the details of what happened, but they are not made public.

Soon the teacher was arrested for seven days, but it is noted that she was detained for a fight with the deputy director of school No. 188, which occurred before the child was beaten.

Against the backdrop of the incident, State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveev advised “Russian people to leave Central Asia and Transcaucasia.” He expressed misunderstanding of the inaction of Russians, who still have not left the former Soviet republics for Russia. “What are you waiting for?” – he asked.