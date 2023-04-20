Turin humiliated his family but for the judges it is not serious

The judges of the court of Turin they issued a judgment destined to be discussed. A manperpetrator of violence of all kinds for 24 years to the detriment of wife And childrenwas sentenced to 3 years of work socially useful. The civil party lawyer was furious: “This penalty is too lenient“. Twenty-four years – reads La Stampa – of violence against his wife and children. Twenty-four years of physical and psychological abuse. Of insults and threats and blows. The court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment. And, as required by the Cartabia Reform, the man originally from Sri Lanka but who lives in Turin, has agreed to replace the prison sentence with socially useful jobs. Slaps to the face, fists And kicks All over the body. He beat her with sticks. She wanted complete control: “He wouldn’t let me leave the house except to go to work in his shop, a small sale of costume jewelery in the city». Home-work: the maximum freedom allowed. Handling money, the cash? Not even talking about it“, says his wife in court.

Husband and master father– continues La Stampa – was also furious against i children. Barrel to the largest, now twenty-six years old, with the belt or one long plastic barrel. Then, on December 24, 2010, he hit him on the head with a broom. And she has them burnt a hand with the lama of a knife from the kitchen he had overheated. And insults to the youngest, who has just come of age today. “You are useless, you are worth nothing, you disgust me, you’re ugly» he kept repeating to her. Everyday. For every occasion. It’s still. So the investigators write, “she did it assist to the mistreatment against the mother”.

