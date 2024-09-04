Home World

Two weeks after the alleged attack on a taxi driver on Mallorca, details of the incident have become known. The accused police officers had previously been on the island for a team day.

Palma/Essen – New details have come to light following the beating of a taxi driver on Mallorca by police officers from Essen. According to the Essen police, the accused officers and their colleagues were initially on the island for a “day to promote the company community”. Afterwards, a total of 27 police officers – according to a report to the Interior Committee of the State Parliament – stayed for a short vacation. It is believed that the crime took place during this time.

After the incident on August 20 at 4:00 a.m., several officers “contacted their direct superiors and reported what had happened,” according to the report to the Interior Committee. After his return, the police officer most affected was initially sent to the office, where he had no “contact with the public.”

Three accused police officers from Essen

The North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Ministry confirmed in the paper that, according to the Spanish judiciary, there are three accused police officers known by name. A total of four Germans are said to have been involved. There is no official written evidence from Spain yet, according to the Interior Ministry. The court’s warrant for the arrest in Manacor was translated for the report.

According to the report, the taxi driver had driven four German tourists to their accommodation in Son Burges. At the destination, one of the tourists could no longer find his cell phone. The taxi driver was accused of stealing it. He was then “attacked by the passengers with kicks and punches all over his body.” According to a medical report, the taxi driver suffered bleeding on the brain, fractures of the fifth and seventh rib arches and a diaphragmatic hernia.

Due to the “brutality and severity of the crime,” the three Germans were banned from coming within 500 meters of the victim. However, all three were released without paying bail.

Police want to initiate disciplinary proceedings

According to the report to the Interior Committee, the Essen police intend to initiate disciplinary proceedings after the public prosecutor’s office has received and examined the investigation file. A possible disciplinary offence could be the failure to comply with the duty of good conduct outside of work. “I expect officers of the North Rhine-Westphalia police – as I do all employees – to behave impeccably both on and off duty,” Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) is quoted as saying in the paper for the state parliament.

According to the Interior Ministry, a “day to promote the company community” is organized and paid for by the respective team. dpa