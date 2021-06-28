Shortly after the Netherlands-Czech Republic match, the effect was immediately visible in the commercial break on TV. No more Rob Kemps who jumps from left to right across the screen with his act Snollebollekes on behalf of Jumbo, no longer André Hazes junior who praises a mega chain of Orange for the Kruidvat or a chopping Wesley Sneijder who was central to Toto in the European Championships. campaign. Only bol.com still released its European Championship commercial. Perhaps because Belgium also plays an important role in this campaign, the country that did win.