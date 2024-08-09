PARIS — Lily Zhang and three teammates from the U.S. table tennis team were on a large boat last month, chatting with Stephen Curry, the superstar of the National Basketball Association —as one does at an Olympic opening ceremony—when he asked them what sport they played.

They told him and his eyes lit up.

“Can I borrow these for a second?” Curry asked.

Moments later, the four table tennis players found themselves engaged in a brief but lively debate with Curry and teammate Anthony Edwards over whether Edwards, one of the brightest young talents in basketball, could score a point against them at the table. The hilarious exchange was captured on video and viewed by more than 15 million people online.

On the one hand, the table tennis players said, it was one of those extraordinary interactions that can only happen at the Olympics. On the other hand, they said, they have interactions like this very frequently.

Wherever they go, the world’s top female table tennis players meet strangers who think they can give them a run for their money. They tell them they play Ping-Pong, too. They wonder aloud who would win. They suggest they should play sometime.

This, unfortunately, is the burden that weighs on female table tennis players.

“You’ll meet someone and their first reaction is, ‘I bet I can beat you, let’s play.’” Zhang said, laughing. “I don’t think you would say that to anyone in any other sport. If you saw Michael Phelps, I don’t think you would say, ‘I bet I can beat you in a race.’” (He was referring to the celebrated swimmer, who won 28 Olympic medals, 23 of them gold.)

Zhang, 28, and her teammates are polite about it. They have to be. They know their sport doesn’t have many fans. They know many people consider it just an idle pastime.

Zhang said he believed this was an American attitude, but players from other countries insisted that none of them were spared.

At dinners, In the gym, at the Olympics, they said, people always challenge them.

“If I meet someone, they’ll say, ‘Oh, can we play a game?’ or ‘How do you make money?’” said Sofia Polcanova, 29, a member of the Austrian team.

Still, the players are hopeful that their sport can grow. Few people have ever watched a professional match. And even if they had, the skills that distinguish the pros — the intensity of the spin, the checkerboard tactics, the intricate footwork — can be hard to discern at first.

““They just don’t understand the sport,” said Rachel Sung, a 20-year-old American player.

Zhang, who graduated in psychology from the University of California, Berkeley, said she was often challenged by “frat boys” at school who thought they could beat her.

“I would push them a little bit, give them a little bit, and then destroy their egos,” he said.

Zhang, a four-time Olympian from California, doesn’t like to brag. But when asked if she would really blank Curry or Edwards, 11-0, as she told them on the boat, she couldn’t lie. “That’s for sure,” she said. “But if they want a challenge, I’m always willing to humiliate them a little.”