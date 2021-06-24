We do not know if the Vatican has an agreement with the thermal village of San Casciano Bagni in Tuscany: the exclusive wellness center near Radicofani, in the extreme tip of the province of Siena, a stone’s throw from Umbria and Lazio, nestled between Monte Cetona and Amiata.

Card. Becciu on holiday in Tuscany

The fact is, that two eminent protagonists of recent chronicles, beyond the Leonine walls, they came face to face – maybe not in the calidarium of the exclusive Tuscan spas -after the media tensions in the inquiry services of Report, about bribes to speed up dossiers of beatifications more or less illustrious and surprising implications on the unsolved mysteries of the Emanuela Orlandi case.

Cardinal Becciu with his staff and the Apulian postulator – accredited to the Holy See – Nicola Giampaolo are both in the Fonteverde spa: one of the most beautiful in Tuscany, and perhaps in Italy. Rich in comforts and services, with the swimming pool and a prestigious hotel, it also combines personalized wellness programs, itineraries including the most diverse treatments for the body and spirit from bioaquam or walking-water, to the sauna, the Turkish bath, the Etruscan bath , and various types of whirlpool. Just as traditional balneotherapy treatments have always been renowned in San Casciano.

It would seem that “God makes them and the devil pairs them”, even in this special oasis of so-called serenity from € 950.00 per night, hundreds of € for lunches, dinners and fine wines, to which must be added the expenses and additional costs for their accompanying persons.

Nicola Giampaolo – Postulator

Nicola Giampaolo is also the Postulator of the Servant of God Aldo Moro, while Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, is the powerful prelate to whom Pope Francis has requested the resignation from the post of Prefect of the Congregation for the Cause of Saints, regarding the Vatican scandals that saw him involved with the accusation of embezzlement, abuse of office and private interest.

The cardinal was accused, by Giampaolo himself, of a bribe of € 80,000.00 requested by the cardinal in person to the Postulator, to accelerate and facilitate the success of the Cause and Process of the Italian statesman, who was then president of the Christian Democrats, killed in ’78 by the Red Brigades.

The history of San Casciano is as old as the Etruscan roots, which characterize its contours or the signs of the presence in the place of King Porsenna Lucumone from Chiusi. Same “Bagni Chiusini” quoted by Virgilio they are probably those of San Casciano: so much so that even the Romans did not hesitate to take baths in these warm and relaxing waters.

In the Middle Ages the place often passed from one lordship to another, given its border position between the fief of the Visconti di Campiglia, the abbey of San Salvatore and the diocese of Chiusi. The splendid castle of Fighine and the village of Celle sul Rigo date back to this period. Starting from the Renaissance, the first bathrooms with a suggestive name were built: Bagno Vecchio, the Sorgente called Doccia di Testa (once the women’s bathroom) and the 17th century Portico Grande, collected in a splendid Medici building – dating back to Ferdinand II – still visible today.

The thermal waters of San Casciano flow from forty-five springs which constitute an immense basin. In some of these springs a natural thermal mud with exceptional therapeutic properties is formed and matures. These muds are created through a natural mixing of mineral water and clay; their maceration and enrichment in mineral components takes place in natural cavities of the soil.

Card. Becciu on holiday in Tuscany

They are in effect spring (which is very rare now), and consisting mainly of sulphate-calcium-magnesium-fluorinated mixtures; in some cases – as in the Fonteverde spa – they are supplied in modest quantities of carbon dioxide, with temperatures between 24 and 43 ° C. They are used for balneotherapy, inhalations and aerosols, massage physiotherapy and very suitable for diseases of the digestive system, rheumatic diseases and the osteoarticular system, the respiratory system, skin diseases, diseases of the venous circulatory system and the female genital system.

For our protagonists, the imponderable and mocking randomness of life must have transformed the 45 springs into as many Dante’s bolge. So, goodbye tranquility and relaxation, despite the landscape offering a variety and a breathtaking beauty, rich as it is in turkey oaks, oaks and plants typical of Mediterranean vegetation, alternating with clays created in the Pliocene period and with those deep formations of gullies known as clays. Sienese. Not to mention the expanses of olive groves and vineyards, which fade into the coppice woods and complete the typical Tuscan landscape already rich in cypresses, poplars and elms.

It’s really true, the world is small and the devil enjoys putting his hand in it more and more often!

(gelormini@gmail.com)

Read also: “Consumption, how to cut your bill while respecting the environment”