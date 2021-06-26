During a demonstration in downtown Düsseldorf against a planned assembly law for North Rhine-Westphalia, journalists were attacked by police officers on Saturday.

Düsseldorf – A photographer from the German Press Agency reported that he had been beaten several times with a baton by an officer. He also reported on at least one other colleague who had also been attacked. Previously, pyrotechnics had been ignited in the ranks of the demonstrators.

The police initially did not provide any details about the operation. There have been various occasions, said a spokesman for the Düsseldorf police. So far, one has no knowledge of injuries.

An alliance called “Stop the Assembly Act NRW! Receive basic rights ”, in which groups and organizations from the political left took part. Larger groups of football fans from Cologne and Düsseldorf also took part in the demo. A spokeswoman for the organizers estimated the number of participants in the afternoon at 6,000. The police did not provide any information on the number. The demonstration march through Düsseldorf continued in the late afternoon. (dpa / lnw)