TourDom: a Russian woman beaten up in an Antalya hotel declared the indifference of his management

A Russian tourist who was beaten in the spa of the five-star Gloria Serenity hotel in Antalya, Turkey, complained about the indifference of his management. Portal writes about it TourDom.

The girl claims that she was beaten by an unknown man in the hotel’s hammam. She did not call the police, as the hotel staff did not recommend doing this. They told the Russian woman that there was no point in this, since there were no security cameras installed in the spa.

Related materials:

The vacationer also stated that she left the hotel two days after the incident, and before that she asked the administration to accommodate her mother, who had flown to Turkey, in her room. The girl hoped that the hotel management would meet her halfway, as she is a regular customer, but her request was denied.

The tourist stressed that she took on all the expenses for moving to another place and for her family’s flight to Turkey. The Russian woman also added that no one at the hotel asked about her health, although she counted on support in this situation.

Earlier in April, it became known that a Russian tourist was beaten in the spa center of a five-star Turkish hotel because of her nationality. It was reported that a German allegedly attacked a resident of Moscow. He splashed boiling water from a bowl in her face and then slapped her face several times.