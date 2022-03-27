ILast summer, the comedian Oliver Pocher published a podcast in which he sharply criticized the German rap scene. At the time, a woman had made allegations of rape against rapper Samra, which he has firmly denied to this day. At the time, Pocher’s wife Amira pointed out the presumption of innocence in the podcast that the couple released together, her husband replied that the topic was “more complex”. Women are only objects in German rap, and German hip-hop is now “completely clan-controlled”. The rapper Bushido started showing up at after-show parties with 15 people with a clan background, who then behaved “like the ax in the forest”. “It just kept getting bigger. That’s why it’s also the reason why I wouldn’t go to a concert or such an event.”

On Saturday evening, however, Pocher was at an event where a friend of the rapper Samra was also a guest. In the Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Pocher was sitting in the first row in the audience of a boxing match by Felix Sturm when a man came up to him and suddenly punched him in the face. Pocher fell into the empty chair next to his seat, protectively put his hands over his head and then fled, as videos on social media show.

The perpetrator is also a comedian, he calls himself “Fat Comedy”. According to the platform “Report-K“He posted a video of the act on Instagram and wrote: “Because you have such an ugly character, like to humiliate people, support people who claim to have been raped even though it’s not true – I’m very happy to accept the ad , love Omar.” “Fat Comedy” is a regular feature on rapper Samra’s Instagram Stories, where the two seem like friends. One can therefore assume that he was referring to Pocher’s statements about the Samra case.

“Fat Comedy” admitted the crime to the “Bild” newspaper on Sunday and claimed: “It was a spontaneous event, I overreacted emotionally, but I stand by it and have no regrets. It came out of the situation.” However, videos of the attack clearly show that the “situation” was a completely unexpected attack by “Fat Comedy” on Pocher. “Fat Comedy” had already been filmed on the way to Pocher. “I don’t want to downplay it, but I didn’t shoot or kill anyone, I just clapped one,” said Fat Comedy of the “Bild” newspaper. He would like to sit down at a table with Pocher and explain to him “why that happened”.







It probably won’t come to that. There was initially no comment from Pocher, but his wife Amira reacted very clearly on Instagram. And she pointed out that “Fat Comedy” herself took photos with the rapper Shirin David, who at the time gave the allegations against Samra a wide range. Amira Pocher also addressed the allegations that her husband is repeatedly made: that he regularly bullies influencers and other semi-celebrities. “These are all people who can defend themselves and a person who has an opinion.” Fighting that with violence and then celebrating it is shameful. The “Fat Comedy” Instagram account was unavailable on Sunday. The police in Dortmund have started investigations into bodily harm.