Man dies after attack by hospital security guards, 4 arrests

In April he had an altercation with the vigilantes at the entrance to the hospital, he had been beaten and died. The Carabinieri in Naples have executed an order pretrial detention with the benefit of house arrest issued by the investigating judge of Naples against four employees of the security institute who were entrusted with the concierge service of the University Hospital Federico II of Napleswho must answer for complicity in aggravated unintentional homicide for having committed the act by several people together and with abuse of duties inherent to the public service.

The investigations, from April to June of this year, on the basis of testimonies, technical activities and medical-legal consultancy, have allowed us to reconstruct what happened on the morning of 8 April last when a 62-year-old patient, after having attempted to enter the hospital facility on board his car, during an argument caused by the ‘no’ of the security guards at the entrance, he was attacked with punches and kicks also to the face and genitals by a group of vigilantes including the four suspects, dying shortly after the arrival of help due to the serious injuries sustained during the attack.