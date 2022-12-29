Isola del Giglio, a couple arrested: violence against a tourist

A terrible story of news dating back to last summer has only now come to light. A woman it was seized and raped for three days from a pair Of Grosseto to the island of Lily. They are under house arrest – we read in Repubblica – a 57 year old man and his partner of 35 charged with sexual assault, bodily harm, cocaine dealing and robbery. The agents of police they rescued the victim on the street, one 38 year old touristfrom northern Italy, who fled from the house where she would have been dive and subjected to sexual abuse by the couple. According to the Grosseto prosecutor’s office, the violence occurred in different times of three different days in the couple’s house where the 38-year-old would have already gone for the first time get cocaine.

But instead to pay the drug in cash, so a reconstruction, the 57-year-old – continues Repubblica – would have asked her sexual performance in return, what would have happened. On Tuesday 27 December, before the judge Sergio Compagnucci of Grosseto for the guarantee interrogation, the two they didn’t answer to questions, then the judge ordered the House arrest. In addition to the violence against the 38-year-old, the couple is accused, for other episodes investigated on the island by the carabinieri, also of drug dealing.

