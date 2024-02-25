Beata Manthey, Citi's chief European equity strategist, says she is surprised by the speed with which stock indices have burned milestones to set new highs in 2024. The moment also invites more optimism than apocalypse: Nvidia has presented results and has once again unleashed market euphoria. Manthey believes, however, that such euphoria is not based on pie-in-the-air castles like other times: the prices of artificial intelligence stocks are through the roof, but so are their profits, she points out.

2023 was a spectacular year for the Stock Market. Is there a risk that it is overvalued?

I would say overrated is too strong a word. We were pretty bullish on stocks last year, so everything worked out as we expected. This year, when we look at valuations, some markets are more expensive, but I wouldn't say they are overvalued. I wouldn't use that word. It is true that the United States is particularly expensive. And global stocks, which of course are heavily influenced by the US, which represents 70% of the world market, are trading just above their long-term average. The market is not cheap, but whether that is correct or not will depend on how the results evolve.

Have you been surprised by the highs of the S&P 500 and some European stock markets?

We had it in our forecast for this year, but the market has moved very quickly. The Stoxx 600 is listed [antes de la apertura del jueves] at only 3 or 4% of my target price. When I set it in November I was the most optimistic, and then others joined me. My American colleagues are also moving at the top of the S&P expectations range, at 5,100 points [actualmente ronda esa cifra]. That gives an idea of ​​how quickly the market has advanced.

Artificial intelligence is also moving very quickly. Do you see the assessments justified?

AI is boosting stock prices, but also corporate profits. Let's not forget the fundamentals. The earnings season in the US has been spectacular so far. In these big names in AI, analysts' expectations are very high, and the market's expectations are even higher, but even so, the companies have managed to achieve them. It is an industry that will evolve for many years, and we investors do not want to miss out. I don't think there is anyone thinking that this is a fad that we will have forgotten by next year. It's just going to develop and get bigger.

We are in an election year in the US, and that usually means good news for the Stock Market.

It's one more factor. Half of the world's population goes to the polls this year [hay comicios europeos y en la India, entre otros], but of course everyone will be paying attention to the US. In general, stocks tend to perform well after the elections, there is some volatility during the election period, some uncertainty, but that will be when the date gets closer. The problem is that we still don't know much about what tangible policies the candidates are proposing. What would Trump do if he wins? Our strategists estimate that the dollar would rise 5%. A worrying issue for European stocks would be the imposition of more tariffs, but the elections must be placed in the macro context, and the US economy continues to prosper despite expectations of a slowdown, although our forecasts call for a mild recession in the future. midyear.

And what about Europe?

For the European market, the expectations with which we started the year were very low. That means that even if there is some pressure on earnings per share, it is already priced in in Europe. The market is more bearish on earnings per share than the other major regions, so if the economy ends up being more resilient or starts to improve, then there may be a positive surprise.

Will geopolitics have an impact?

We have a geopolitical risk premium index that, because we've had so much tension over the last two years, is already quite high. And what that means is that many geopolitical risks are already priced in by the markets, even though it's hard to see because they're doing well. Of all the stock markets, China's is the one that has already discounted the greatest amount of geopolitical dangers. And among the developed markets, Europe stands out. That is one of the reasons why it is so cheap compared to the US.

It seems that the rate cuts will not go as quickly as expected.

A year ago our view was that interest rate hikes and expectations of cuts would move markets. Now the focus is on its consequences. To see if high rates cause any knock-on effects on economies around the world, especially in the United States, and also on corporate profits. We have always thought that the market was a bit hasty in setting so many rate cuts. In our opinion we are going to have five this year. The risk is that the economy strengthens and inflation begins to pick up, although for now the market has decided that a stronger economy is enough to continue rising against the risk of higher rates for longer.

Which sectors and regions can perform better on the stock market?

In Europe, we like technology and luxury goods. And because of the risks of increased volatility, we have added some defensiveness across the healthcare sector. We are overweight continental Europe. We noticed something very interesting in Europe: if a company beats expectations, the reward is much higher in price than we used to see historically. And they don't punish you as much for failing. That tells me that market expectations were so low that not much needed to be done to satisfy them.

